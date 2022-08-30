Queen Rania reveals when son Crown Prince Hussein’s royal wedding will take place: report

It seems royal fans can look forward to a royal wedding next summer! During a visit to Madaba on Monday, Queen Rania of Jordan reportedly revealed when her son Crown Prince Hussein and his fiancée Rajwa Al Saif will marry. According to the Arabian Royal Agency Twitter account, King Abdullah II’s wife shared that the wedding will take place in the summer of 2023.

©The Royal Hashemite Court



Queen Rania reportedly revealed that her eldest son’s wedding will take place in the summer of 2023

The couple got engaged at the home of Rajwa’s father earlier this month. The Royal Hashemite Court announced Crown Prince Hussein’s engagement to Rajwa on Aug. 17.

Rania celebrated her 28-year-old son’s engagement on her personal Instagram account, writing in Arabic (translated to English), “I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa.”

She added in English, “I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa.”