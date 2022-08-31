Queen Rania shares new photo with her future son-in-law and daughter-in-law: ‘My heart is full’

Queen Rania of Jordan was surrounded by loved ones on her birthday! The royal mom of four, who turned 52 on Aug. 31, celebrated her special day with her children and future son-in-law and daughter-law. King Abdullah II’s wife took to her personal Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of herself proudly standing between her daughter Princess Iman’s fiancé, Jameel Thermiotis, and her son Crown Prince Hussein’s fiancée, Rajwa Al Saif.

Alongside the picture—also featuring the royal’s four children, Princess Salma, Prince Hashem, Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Iman—Rania penned in Arabic (translated to English): “I am happy with you, there is nothing sweeter than a birthday with you around me.”

She continued in English, “My heart is full! Couldn’t ask for a better way to celebrate than with all my loved ones around me.”

The royal’s eldest daughter Princess Iman, 25, got engaged to Jameel in July. Queen Rania congratulated Iman at the time with a post on Instagram that read: “Congratulations my dearest Iman; your smile has always been a gift of love that I’ve cherished since the day you were born. I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!”

The following month, in August, the Royal Hashemite Court announced Crown Prince Hussein’s engagement to Rajwa. Queen Rania welcomed her future daughter-in-law to the family with a sweet post on her personal Instagram. ﻿ “All praise be to the dear Hussein, your presence between us is joy and pleasure. I had two daughters who became three, our joy in you cannot be described,” she wrote in Arabic (translated to English).

Rania added in English: “Excited to welcome my third daughter, Al Hussein’s bride-to-be, Rajwa, to the family! We’re so happy for you both.”