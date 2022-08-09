Princess Eugenie shares photo of royal cousins for a special occasion

Princess Eugenie wished her “big sissy” Princess Beatrice a happy birthday on Monday! Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s youngest daughter marked her sibling’s special day with a post on her personal Instagram account.

“Happy Birthday to my special big sissy. Love you so much 🥳🥳🥳🎉😘🎂🎁🎈🎊,” Eugenie, 32, captioned four photos of Beatrice, including a selfie featuring their cousin Zara Tindall.

The snapshot of three of Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughters appears to have been taken the day of Trooping the Colour 2022. Eugenie wore a Self-Portrait dress that day to watch the flypast, while Zara was pictured wearing a red Beulah London dress on June 2.

Zara’s husband Mike Tindallpreviously revealed on his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, that there was a cousins’ lunch the day of Trooping the Colour. When asked what the most special Platinum Jubilee moments were, he shared, “We had a good cousins’ lunch on the Thursday. That was a highlight.”