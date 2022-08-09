Princess Beatrice’s husband calls her the ‘world’s best wife’ and ‘best mother’
Princess Beatrice’s husband calls her the ‘world’s best wife’ and ‘best mother’

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter turned 34 on Aug. 8

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated his wife Princess Beatrice’s birthday on Monday with a sweet tribute on Instagram. The CEO of Banda Property, 38, praised the royal calling her the “world’s best wife” and “best mother in the world.”

Alongside a photo of Beatrice smiling, Edo penned, “You are the world’s best wife. Along with this, you are the best mother in the world. We love you so very much. Happy birthday my darling. ❤️ 8.”

The image appears to have been taken in Stockholm. The couple traveled to the capital of Sweden earlier this year for the World Dyslexia Assembly.

The couple quietly tied the knot in 2020©Getty Images
The couple quietly tied the knot in 2020

Beatrice, who turned 34 on Aug. 8, married Edo in July 2020. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, in September 2021. Beatrice is also a stepmother to her husband’s son Christopher Woolf, also known as “Wolfie,” whom Edo shares with his ex Dara Huang.

In a post revealing their daughter’s name last October, Edo wrote, “Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying….that with every child you grow a whole new heart 💖.”

