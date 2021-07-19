Princess Beatrice’s husband celebrates first wedding anniversary with romantic tribute©Benjamin Wheeler
ROYAL NEWS

Princess Beatrice’s husband celebrates first wedding anniversary with romantic tribute

The couple is expecting their first child together

By Alexandra Hurtado

It’s been one year since Princess Beatrice secretly tied the knot. The royal’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi marked their first wedding anniversary on Saturday with a romantic tribute. “I can’t believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love,” the property specialist penned alongside a selfie of him and Beatrice.

“You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second. ❤️👰💍,” Edo added.

The couple was married at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor last July after postponing their original wedding date due to the pandemic. Beatrice’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who passed away earlier this year, were among the guests at the intimate private ceremony. The bride wore one of her grandmother the Queen’s vintage dresses for the special occasion.

Ahead of the couple’s first wedding anniversary it was revealed that Beatrice and Edo are expecting their first child together©Benjamin Wheeler
Ahead of the couple’s first wedding anniversary it was revealed that Beatrice and Edo are expecting their first child together

Buckingham Palace announced in May that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter is pregnant with her first child. Edo is already a father to son Christopher Woolf—known as “Wolfie”—whom he shares with his ex Dara Huang.

Queen Elizabeth’s 12th great-grandchild is due this autumn. Princess Beatrice recently showed off her growing baby bump during a day date with Edo at Wimbledon.

Related Video:

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II Announces the End of Her Long Reign

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more