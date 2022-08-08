ZaraandMike Tindall’s son Lucas Tindall made adorable appearances at Gatcombe Park over the weekend! The one year old joined family members at the 2022 Festival of British Eventing on Saturday and Sunday. During the outings, Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandson was pictured befriending a horse and horsing around with his big sister Mia Tindall.

Lucas is Zara and Mike’s youngest child. The couple welcomed their son in March of 2021. Mike—who shares daughters Mia, eight, and Lena, four, with his wife Zara—previously told Good Morning Britain that “it’s nice to have a boy around to keep me company.” He added, “The girls are outnumbering me by quite a number so it’s nice to have Lucas around.”

Scroll to see photos of Lucas from the 2022 Festival of British Eventing...