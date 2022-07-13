Queen Elizabeth’s great-granddaughters are adorable bridesmaids at family wedding
Princess Anne attended the wedding of her ex-husband’s daughter

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Four of Queen Elizabeth’s great-granddaughters had a special role at their aunt’s recent wedding. Zara Tindall’s daughters, Mia and LenaTindall, as well as Peter Phillips’ kids, Isla and Savannah Phillips, served as bridesmaids at Stephanie Phillips’ wedding to William Hosier over the weekend.

Lena and Isla served as bridesmaids at their aunt's wedding©Grosby Group/M Stewart
An observer told PEOPLE, “The children all seemed like a lovely unit,” adding, “They all seemed very happy and all behaved impeccably.”

Mia, eight, Lena, four, and Isla, ten, looked adorable for the occasion wearing white lace dresses featuring a baby blue sash and their golden locks styled half up. Meanwhile 11-year-old Savannah, Her Majesty’s eldest great-grandchild, wore a light blue dress and sported an updo.

Mia and Savannah pictured at the wedding in Tetbury©Grosby Group/M Stewart
The royal bridesmaids’ aunt, Stephanie, is the daughter of Princess Anne’s ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips and his second wife, Sandy Pflueger. The Princess Royal, who divorced her first husband Mark in 1992, attended the ceremony at St. Mary the Virgin Church in Tetbury, as did the bride’s half-siblings, Zara and Peter.

Zara’s husband Mike Tindall was also in attendance, in addition to Peter’s ex-wife Autumn Phillips and his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace.

Peter and Zara’s half-sister announced her engagement to William in May 2021.

