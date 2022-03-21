Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchild celebrates first birthday

Zara and Mike Tindall’s son Lucas is one! Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandson celebrated his first birthday on Monday, March 21. Princess Anne’s grandson was born last year in the bathroom of Zara and Mike’s home in Gatcombe Park.

Days after Lucas’ arrival, the former rugby player opened up about his son’s birth story on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby. Mike revealed that his baby boy “arrived very quickly.” “Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor,” he shared.

©Getty Images



Zara and Mike’s son Lucas turned one on March 21, 2022

Zara’s friend Dolly, who was present, recognized that they would not have made it to the hospital in time. “It was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace,” Mike shared. “Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn’t that far away so she drove up, got there just as we had assumed the [position] and the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived. So yeah, it was a bit chaotic.”

Zara and Mike paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip, as well as Mike’s father, Philip Tindall, with their son’s middle name: Philip. Following Lucas’ birth, Buckingham Palace said, “The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th Great Grandchild when circumstances allow.”

Mike, who also shares daughters Mia and Lena with Zara, has spoken about having another male at home. “It’s nice to have a boy around to keep me company, ” the dad of three told Good Morning Britain last year. “The girls are outnumbering me by quite a number so it’s nice to have Lucas around.”