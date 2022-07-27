Palace shares video of Princess at summer camp

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium went away to camp this summer. The 20 year old, who is first in line to the Belgian throne, participated in the Royal Military Academy’s annual summer camp ﻿this month as part of her military training﻿.

🪖 Dans le cadre de sa formation militaire, la Princesse Elisabeth a participé ce mois-ci au camp d'été annuel de l’Ecole royale militaire. Elle y a rejoint ses camarades de promotion qui clôturaient ainsi la deuxième année de leur formation à @KMS_ERM_RMA. pic.twitter.com/QNJCM3QJI8 — Belgian Royal Palace (@MonarchieBe) July 27, 2022

On Wednesday, the Belgian Royal Palace released photos and footage of Queen Mathilde and King Philippe’s eldest child, dressed in camouflage, at the camp, where she joined other students who are finishing their second academic year at the academy with the camp.

According to the Royal Military Academy, the Princess and other students live on the property for a little over a month during their time at camp “without any form of luxuries, forcing them to consider each other and live in groups.” There, students practice and develop their patrol techniques and leadership skills. They also learn how to be flexible to changes and stay motivated and alert in difficult situations. The palace revealed that Princess Elisabeth, like other students from her year, “took charge of a section” at certain times.

©© ERM/KMS – Erwin Ceuppens





Elisabeth joined the Royal Military Academy in Belgium for one-year of training in social and military sciences after completing her studies at the UWC Atlantic College in 2020. The royal followed in the footsteps of her father, who studied at the academy from 1978 to 1981.

Last year, the Princess began her three-year course in history and politics at Oxford University’s Lincoln College. Aside from camp, it’s been an exciting summer for Elisabeth. The future Queen of Belgium undertook her first solo engagement on June 25 and made her tiara debut at Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner on June 17.