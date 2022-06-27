Princess undertakes first solo engagement

Saturday marked a royal first for Princess Elisabeth. The future Queen of Belgium undertook her first solo engagement on June 25. King Philippe and Queen Mathilde’s 20-year-old daughter christened the Belgica, a new oceanographic research vessel, ﻿in Ghent.

The Princess christened a research vessel on June 25

Thanks to the new vessel, “marine scientists will be able to continue and even extend their multi-day or multi-week research missions in Belgian waters and beyond,” according to the Belgian Royal Palace.

The Princess, who began her studies at Lincoln College, a college of Oxford University, last year, wore a white tuxedo dress, said to be from Reiss (via UFO No More) for the occasion. Elisabeth accessorized her look with a pink hat and nude suede pumps.

The outing was the royal’s first solo engagement

The Princess, who is the eldest of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde’s children, is first in line to the Belgian throne. Elisabeth’s first solo engagement follows her recent tiara debut. The Princess wore a tiara for the first time earlier this month at Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s 18th birthday gala dinner.

The event also marked future Queen of the Netherlands, Princess Catharina-Amalia’s first time wearing a tiara. The Princesses were among the several foreign royals who attended the celebration in Norway.