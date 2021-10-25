Palace releases new photo to mark Princess’ 20th birthday

It’s the start of a new decade for Princess Elisabeth of Belgium! Queen Mathilde and King Philippe’s daughter celebrated her 20th birthday on Monday, Oct. 25. The Belgian Royal Palace commemorated the royal’s special day with a new photo of Elisabeth, along with a message that read: “Princess Elisabeth turns 20 today. Thanks for your birthday wishes!”

The Princess wore a plaid blazer for the picture with her hair styled down. The birthday portrait appears to have been taken at the same time as the images that were released to mark the royal’s first day of school earlier this month.

Elisabeth, who is first in line to the Belgian throne, began her three-year history and politics program at Oxford University’s Lincoln College on Oct. 4. The palace has noted that the Princess “knows the UK well” having studied at the UWC Atlantic College, where Princess Leonor of Spain and Princess Alexia of the Netherlands are now both students.

©Bas Bogaerts/Royal Palace, Belgium



Princess Elisabeth of Belgium celebrated her 20th birthday on Oct. 25

Elisabeth obtained her International Baccalaureate from UWC Atlantic College in Wales last year. Prior to returning to the UK for school this fall, the royal completed her year in Social and Military Sciences at the Royal Military Academy in Belgium this past July.

The 20-year-old Princess is the oldest of Queen Mathilde and King Philippe’s children. The monarchs are also parents to Prince Gabriel, 18, Prince Emmanuel, 16, and Princess Eléonore, 13.