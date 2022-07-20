Michael Middleton confirms daughter’s baby news

The Duchess of Cambridge’s father Michael Middleton has confirmed the arrival of his sixth grandchild. Richard Eden, the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor, reported on Wednesday that “Michael Middleton, confirmed the birth” of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ third child when he “bumped into him in a Pret a Manger near Kensington Palace yesterday.”

The baby girl’s name has not yet been revealed. PEOPLE reported last week that the Duchess’ younger sister and brother-in-law welcomed their second daughter a couple of weeks ago.

©Neil Mockford/GC Images



Pippa’s father confirmed the birth of her and James Matthews’ second daughter

In addition to Pippa’s newborn, Michael and his wife Carole Middleton are grandparents to Pippa’s son Arthur Michael William Matthews and daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane, as well as Prince William and Kate’s three kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Pippa’s baby bump was on display at the Platinum Party at the Palace concert last month. At the time, a source told Page Six that Pippa and James are “so happy,” and that the Duchess’ sister is a “natural mama.”

Princess Charlotte’s aunt recently graduated with her master’s degree from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David. In a press release shared by the university, Pippa said, “I have enjoyed the balance of work and motherhood and getting back into reading, writing, and learning again.”