Prince William and Kate have a new baby niece!

Like her sister, Pippa Middleton is now a mom of three! The Duchess of Cambridge’s sibling and brother-in-law James Matthews welcomed their third child together a couple of weeks ago, according to PEOPLE. The outlet reported that Pippa gave birth to a baby girl.

©Ricky Vigil M/GC Images



Pippa and James are parents of three

Prince William and Kate’s newborn niece joins big brother Arthur Michael William Matthews and big sister Grace Elizabeth Jane. Pippa became a mom in 2018 with the birth of her son Arthur. Her and James’ second child, Grace, was born in March 2021.

Pippa’s baby bump was on display last month at the Platinum Party at the Palace concert. A source told Page Six at the time that Pippa and James are “so happy,” and that the Duchess’ sister is a “natural mama.”

It’s been an exciting few weeks for Princess Charlotte’s aunt. In addition to the arrival of her third child, Pippa recently graduated with her master’s degree from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David. In a press release shared by the university last week, the UWTSD Physical Education, Sport and Physical Literacy graduate admitted that “committing to a full-time master’s degree” while working from home with her young kids had “been challenging,” but “credited the University for its support.”