Kate Middleton has ‘down-to-earth mum moment’ at trampoline park
The royal mom of three took off her shoes and followed her sons

By HOLA! USA -New York

The Duchess of Cambridge is a member of the British royal family, but at the end of the day she “really blends in as any other mum.” A source revealed to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! that Kate recently took her sons, Prince George, eight, and Prince Louis, four, to a trampoline park.

The Duchess reportedly takes her kids to the trampoline park quite regularly©Getty Images
The Duchess reportedly takes her kids to the trampoline park quite regularly

“She went a couple of Saturdays ago with George and Louis and took her shoes off like everyone else, and was walking around the edge of the trampolines following her sons,” the source said. “It was a very down-to-earth mum moment, very sweet.”

According to the source, the Duchess, who is also a mom to seven-year-old Princess Charlotte, “takes her kids to the trampoline park quite regularly and really blends in as any other mum.”

Kate has been seen in the past getting ice cream with her children and taking them to museums. An onlooker who saw the Cambridges dining at a pub in Norfolk last year told The Sun that it “was amazing to see how down-to-earth the family were.”

“They were laughing and chatting and clearly enjoying each other’s company,” the witness shared. “They were eating outside, I suppose because it was easier for the children. There was no security around, just them chilling like any other family. Wills had a burger and chips.”

