Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hire Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus for their docu-series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a talented director behind their Netflix docu-series. Page Six reported Monday that they have hired Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been working on the series for more than a year as part of a 2020 multi-million dollar deal.



Garbus is a documentarian and filmmaker and was behind the last season of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which earned her an Emmy nomination in 2021. According to the outlet, the director was seen with them in September during a three-day trip to NYC. A small camera crew was there hiding their equipment, in an attempt to keep the project top-secret. They were seen hiding equipment under coats and bags.



Part of the content captured by cameras was their attendance at a red carpet gala honoring veterans aboard the USS Intrepid in Manhattan, a lunch at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, and their trip to the Netherlands last month for the Invictus Games. The cameras have also been behind the scenes at their home in Montecito, California, and joined them on their trip to NYC last September.

Page Six was the first to report the news, explaining that Netflix executives want to release the series by the end of the year around the time of Harry’s memoir. The Sussex’s however want it to be released next year. “The timing is still being discussed, things are up in the air,” a producer told the outlet.