Tiara alert! Queen Maxima stuns at gala dinner in Amsterdam

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands dazzled on Wednesday at the Royal Palace Amsterdam. The Dutch royal and her husband, King Willem-Alexander, hosted the annual gala dinner for the Diplomatic Corps.

Maxima wore a coral floor-length gown by Jan Taminiau for the occasion. The mom of three accessorized her regal look with the Mellerio Ruby Tiara paired with a matching necklace and earrings. The Queen showed off her glittering jewels, styling her hair in an elegant updo.

The dinner is held annually “to maintain and strengthen international relations and to connect Dutch and foreign representatives on themes,” per the Dutch Royal House. King Willem-Alexander delivered a speech at Wednesday’s event.

“We’ve had to wait for this moment for more than three years. Three years in which it simply wasn’t possible hold a dinner like this one. That was a break in a tradition that we hold dear: our yearly gathering with you. So it’s great to be able to pick up where we left off. For each of you, these past few years have been a turbulent period, a time in which you felt deep concern for the people in your own countries,” he said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has left a trail of destruction around the world. Many of you have also been affected personally. The pandemic has taken a heavy toll in terms of human life and loss of health, and the economic and social impact was equally devastating. People aren’t made for social distancing. I can only imagine the effect this had on your work,” the Dutch King continued. “It can’t have been easy to do your job as diplomats when you were confined to digital screens with people the size of stamps. During the pandemic, it became clear that both your work and mine should be considered ‘contact-based professions’… Even though COVID-19 isn’t over, we can now meet in person again, I’m glad to say.”