Prince George raised money for a cause close to his father’s heart

Like father, like son! It’s been revealed that Prince George raised money for Tusk, a conservation charity that his dad Prince William is patron of, during the pandemic.

Charlie Mayhew, chief executive of Tusk, told GB News (via The Independent) that the Duke of Cambridge’s eldest son, who turns nine on July 22, “very sweetly did a little cake sale to raise money for Tusk during lockdown and wrote a very sweet card about it, clearly demonstrating his concern for Africa’s wildlife.”

©WireImage



Prince George reportedly held a cake sale to raise money for one of his father’s patronages

William became Royal Patron of Tusk, whose “mission is to amplify the impact of progressive conservation initiatives across Africa,” back in 2005. The Duke has previously said that conservation “is an issue very close to my heart.” It seems George shares ﻿his father’s passion for wildlife conservation.

In 2020, William told Sky News that George got sad while watching a Sir David Attenborough documentary on extinction. “Actually George and I had to turn it off. We got so sad about it halfway through and he said to me, he said, ‘You know I don’t want to watch this anymore. Why has it come to this?’” the Duke recalled at the time. “He’s seven years old and he’s asking me these questions already. He really feels it, and I think every seven year old out there can relate to that.”

©Getty Images



The Duke has been Royal Patron of Tusk since 2005

That same year, George asked Sir David Attenborough himself a question about extinction. “Hello, David Attenborough! What animal do you think will become extinct next?” the young Prince asked in a video, to which the naturalist replied, “Well, let’s hope there won’t be any because there are lots of things we can do when animals are in danger of extinction. We can protect them.”

William noted in the documentary Prince William: A Planet For Us All that he’s “always loved nature, but fatherhood has given” him a “new sense of purpose.” “You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife in a much better condition,” the royal dad of three said. “I always believe it is possible to give young people hope and belief that things can get fixed. I have the belief that if we all work together, we can make a difference.”