Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte speak up in rare new video!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared one of their most adorable videos yet this morning! Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a clip of their three children, Prince George,Princess CharlotteandPrince Louis, quizzing iconic British Broadcaster David Attenborough on Saturday, October 3. This is the first time we’ve gotten to hear two-and-a-half-year-old Louis speak publicly. Not to mention, that it’s the most we’ve ever heard from George, seven, and Charlotte, five.

The delightful video was filmed in the garden at Kensington Palace last month, with each child taking a turn to ask a question of the veteran naturalist (who recorded his answers separately). “Ask David Attenborough,” the caption read, “We‘ve got some questions for you, @DavidAttenborough…”

Up first, George asks: “Hello David Attenborough. What animal do you think will become extinct next?” David says he hopes there won’t be any! Charlotte, who dons her school uniform and a crisp hairdo in the clip, coyly says, “Hello David Attenborough, I like spiders, do you like spiders too?” For the record, yes, he “loves spiders!”

Prince Louis stole the show in his charming striped sweater. He played with leaves and took a deep breath before asking in the sweetest voice: “What animal do you like?” David’s response was that he thinks he “likes monkeys best.” Watch the video above to see the full exchange!

The Cambridges aren’t the only famous figures who are “massive fans” of Sir David. Celebrities like Billie Eilish, David Beckham and Dame Judi Dench have also posed virtual questions for the 94-year-old historian. This is part of the promotional launch of his new film David Attenborough: A Life on This Planet, which is set to hit Netflix Sunday 4 October after a theatrical release.