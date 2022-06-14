Did Kate Middleton’s mom borrow her dress?

Carole Middleton took a page out of her eldest daughter’s style book for her outing to Royal Ascot on Tuesday. Eagle-eyed royal watchers pointed out that the Duchess of Cambridge’s mother, 67, was wearing the same ME+EM dress that Kate has previously worn.

Carole Middleton appeared to be wearing the same color block silk shirt dress that the Duchess of Cambridge has previously worn

Sharing a photo of Carole in the pink frock and a snapshot of Kate in the dress, one royal fan account tweeted, “Anyone else see it??😭😭.” Another wrote, “Awwww! Carole and Michael Middleton attending #RoyalAscot today and Carole is wearing the same ME+EM dress the #DuchessofCambridge wore.”

Kate famously wore the bubblegum pink silk dress to meet with Mila Sneddon in 2021 at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland. Prior to their meeting, the Duchess had told Mia, “Hopefully, when one day, hopefully, Mila, we’ll get to meet, and then I’ll remember to wear my pink dress for you.”

Both of Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, attended the first day of Royal Ascot on June 14. Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall and more members of the royal family were also in attendance.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a memorial service to mark the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14

Although the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not attend the event, they did step out on Tuesday for a memorial service to mark the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire.