Meghan Markle’s secret Amsterdam visit revealed

Meghan Markle made a secret visit while in the Netherlands earlier this year. Project Fearless, a nonprofit organization in Amsterdam that offers after-school programs for girls between the ages of 9-14, revealed on Monday that the Duchess of Sussex joined their first entrepreneurship course as a guest coach.

During her visit, Meghan gave “the girls inspiring and encouraging feedback on their sustainable business pitches. Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana’s mom also “enthusiastically joined in with a group exercise on facing fears.”

In a statement shared by the nonprofit, the Duchess said, “Safe, supportive spaces like Project Fearless allow girls the opportunity to express themselves, build each other up, gain resilience, and tackle new challenges.”

Photos posted on Project Fearless’ Instagram﻿ show Meghan listening while sitting on the floor and posing for a fun group picture. Project Fearless noted that it is “through incredible experiences like this that our girls are able to meet inspirational and accessible role models. Hearing how they’ve shaped their paths in life, and knowing that they, too, can pursue any goals they choose!” The nonprofit, founded by Mérida Miller, celebrated its third anniversary on June 13.

Meghan traveled to the Netherlands with Prince Harry for the Invictus Games in The Hague. The Duchess’ visit to Amsterdam wasn’t her only secret trip in April. Ahead of the fifth Invictus Games, Harry and Meghan secretly visited Queen Elizabeth in Windsor. The California-based couple recently returned to the UK to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.