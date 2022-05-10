Queen Letizia wears stylish cutout dress in Valencia

Queen Letizia of Spain cut a stylish figure in a cutout dress on Tuesday. The Spanish royal showed off some skin wearing a pink design, said to be by Cayro, to a World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day event in Valencia, Spain.
Twitter users took notice of the Queen’s abs, which were revealed by the dress’ cut outs. “Letizia shows her abs,” one tweeted alongside a photo of Letizia from May 10. Another social media user, referencing the Duchess of Cambridge, wrote: “While we wait for Catherine’s next appearance I would like to take a minute and bow to Queen Letizia’s chiseled abs 🔥🔥🔥 Lettie is on fire !! 🔥🔥🔥.”
Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s mom, who styled her hair down for the outing, accessorized her pink look with slingback heels and a Carolina Herrera purse.
Letizia made headlines with another dress last week. The royal wore the same “bicolor belt dress” from Mango as one of the recipients of the Queen Letizia 2021 Awards. The Queen laughed as she presented her style twin, Inmaculada Vivas Teson, with her award in Merida, Spain.