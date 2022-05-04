Queen Letizia presents award to recipient wearing the same dress: See the photos

Stylish minds think alike! Queen Letizia of Spain had a twinning moment with a recipient of a Queen Letizia 2021 Award on Wednesday.
The Spanish royal and Inmaculada Vivas Teson attended the event held at the Assembly of Extremadura in Merida, Spain wearing the same two-tone dress.
The pair’s “bicolor belt dress” from Mango originally retailed for $99.99. The sleeveless midi design features a round neck and adjustable belt.
The Queen and professor were photographed sharing a hug and a laugh as Inmaculada accepted her award on May 4.
According to Casa de S.M. el Rey, “A Special Mention for Inclusive Culture was awarded to Inmaculada Vivas Tesón for her professional career in the work of people with disabilities, as well as for her academic and research career in the legal field, developing compliance with the precepts set forth in the International Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.”
The purpose of the Queen Letizia 2021 Awards “is to promote the rights of people with disabilities, social inclusion, equal opportunities, rehabilitation and prevention of disabilities.”