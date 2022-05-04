Queen Letizia presents award to recipient wearing the same dress: See the photos

Stylish minds think alike! Queen Letizia of Spain had a twinning moment with a recipient of a Queen Letizia 2021 Award on Wednesday.

©Getty Images





The Spanish royal and Inmaculada Vivas Teson attended the event held at the Assembly of Extremadura in Merida, Spain wearing the same two-tone dress.

The pair’s “bicolor belt dress” from Mango originally retailed for $99.99. The sleeveless midi design features a round neck and adjustable belt.

©Getty Images





The Queen and professor were photographed sharing a hug and a laugh as Inmaculada accepted her award on May 4.