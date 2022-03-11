Queen Letizia poses for selfies at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid

Queen Letizia of Spain looked like she stepped off the runway as she made a stylish appearance at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid. The 49-year-old royal presided over a meeting with the Catwalk Fashion Committee during her visit on Friday, and also met with designers and sponsors.
Letizia wowed in a white ensemble for the engagement. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s mom wore a white blouse and matching skirt featuring slits teamed with caramel-colored pumps.
Aside from posing for a group photo with members of the Fashion Committee and designers, the Spanish Queen also stopped to take selfies.
Sharing photos from the royal visit on Instagram, MBFWMadrid wrote, “HM Queen Letizia visited #MBFWMadrid today , confirming her support for the Spanish fashion industry.”
The 75th edition of MBFWMadrid is taking place between March 9 and March 13. Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, which is organized by IFEMA, is described as “Spain’s number one fashion show.”