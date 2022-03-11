Queen Letizia poses for selfies at Fashion Week Madrid
Queen Letizia poses for selfies at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid

The royal mom two wowed in a white ensemble on March 11

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Queen Letizia of Spain looked like she stepped off the runway as she made a stylish appearance at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid﻿. T﻿he 49-year-old royal presided over a meeting with the Catwalk Fashion Committee during her visit on Friday, and also met with designers and sponsors.

Queen Letizia looked characteristically chic in white at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid on March 11©WireImage
Letizia wowed in a white ensemble for the engagement. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s mom wore a white blouse and matching skirt featuring slits teamed with caramel-colored pumps.

Aside from posing for a group photo with members of the Fashion Committee and designers, the Spanish Queen also stopped to take selfies.

Queen Letizia posed for selfies during the visit in Madrid©WireImage
Sharing photos from the royal visit on Instagram, MBFWMadrid wrote, “HM Queen Letizia visited #MBFWMadrid today , confirming her support for the Spanish fashion industry.”

The 75th edition of MBFWMadrid is taking place between March 9 and March 13. Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, which is organized by IFEMA, is described as “Spain’s number one fashion show.”

