Queen Letizia’s eldest daughter steps out for solo engagement during her spring break

Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s eldest daughter, Princess Leonor, carried out a solo engagement while home in Spain during her spring break. On Wednesday, the Princess of Asturias attended a Conference on Youth and Cybersecurity in Madrid.

©Getty Images



Princess Leonor stepped out for a solo engagement on April 20

The 16-year-old royal stepped out wearing a white & Other Stories blouse (per a Queen Letizia blog) teamed with pink jeans and sneakers to the event, which was organized by the National Institute of Cybersecurity (INCIBE).

During the engagement at IES Julio Verne, Princess Leonor attended a roundtable on the use of social networks and security in communications, and also participated in a group debate with students.

Following the debate, the Spanish royal joined students for the presentation of the day’s conclusions. Before leaving, the Princess posed for a group photo.