Queen Letizia’s daughter steps out for solo engagement
Queen Letizia’s eldest daughter steps out for solo engagement during her spring break

The Princess of Asturias undertook her first solo engagement in 2021

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s eldest daughter, Princess Leonor, carried out a solo engagement while home in Spain during her spring break. On Wednesday, the Princess of Asturias attended a Conference on Youth and Cybersecurity in Madrid.

Princess Leonor stepped out for a solo engagement on April 20©Getty Images
Princess Leonor stepped out for a solo engagement on April 20

The 16-year-old royal stepped out wearing a white & Other Stories blouse (per a Queen Letizia blog) teamed with pink jeans and sneakers to the event, which was organized by the National Institute of Cybersecurity (INCIBE).

During the engagement at IES Julio Verne, Princess Leonor attended a roundtable on the use of social networks and security in communications, and also participated in a group debate with students.

Following the debate, the Spanish royal joined students for the presentation of the day’s conclusions. Before leaving, the Princess posed for a group photo.

Queen Letizia’s eldest daughter attended a Conference on Youth and Cybersecurity in Madrid©Getty Images
Queen Letizia’s eldest daughter attended a Conference on Youth and Cybersecurity in Madrid

The engagement comes over a year after Leonor undertook her first solo engagement. In March 2021, the Princess visited the headquarters of the Instituto Cervantes sans her family. Months later, Letizia’s firstborn began her two-year program at UWC Atlantic College in Wales.

Leonor is currently on spring break, which according to the school’s calendar, ends on April 24. The day before Easter, the Spanish Princess made an appearance with her parents and younger sister, Infanta Sofia. The royal family visited the Reception, Attention and Referral Centres (CREADE) for Ukrainian refugees in Pozuelo de Alarcón.

