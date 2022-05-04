Princess Eugenie shares selfies with husband for a special reason

Princess Eugenie celebrated her husband Jack Brooksbank’s birthday on Tuesday. Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, 32, took to her personal Instagram to share two selfies of herself with Jack.

The Princess and her husband were pictured on a path with palm trees in the background (perhaps taken during the couple’s trip to California earlier this year) in one photo. A second snapshot showed the couple on a plane wearing masks.

“Happy birthday to you my Jack. 36 years today,” Eugenie wrote alongside the pictures. “What a journey it’s been so far. Can’t wait for so many more. 😍🥳😍.”

During their engagement interview back in 2018, Jack admitted that it was “love at first sight” when he and Eugenie met during a ski trip. “We met when I was 20 and Jack was 24,” the Princess said. “[We] fell in love. We have the same passions and drive for life.”

Eugenie and Jack tied the knot in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel. The couple welcomed their first child, son August, in February 2021.

To celebrate her son’s first birthday this year, Eugenie shared a family snapshot, as well as a solo picture of August, writing, “Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie. You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you! 💙💙💙.”