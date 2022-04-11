This week we saw some lovely colorful spring photos! The beautiful Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands paid a visit to a tulip barn in the South Holland. The Dutch royal couple was quite busy this week, as they also hosted President Ram Nath Kovind of India and his wife Savita Kovind during their state visit in the country.

And while Princess Anne was in Sydney on behalf of the Queen in celebration of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, the British Royal Family Instagram account shared several flashback photos of the Queen. One of them, was a black and white picture from 1968 that shows The Queen and The Duke Edinburgh leaving St Paul’s Cathedral after a service to mark the 150th anniversary of the Order of St Michael and St George.

One of the other photos the account shared was of Queen Elizabeth II “in the driver’s cab of an underground train as she opens a new section of the Victoria Line in 1969.

Keep scrolling below to see what other royals were up to this week.