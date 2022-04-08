Queen Maxima pays visit to a tulip barn with King Willem-Alexander: See the colorful photos

A sea of colorful tulips! Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands played tourists in South Holland as they visited a tulip barn. On Thursday, the Dutch royal couple traveled to the Dune and Bulb Region in South Holland, where they posed for scenic photos in a ﻿field of tulips in Hillegom.

©Getty Images





The King was pictured beaming with one arm around his wife, and sweetly gazing at the Queen in one photo. Maxima happily posed beside her husband holding a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

©Getty Images





“In Hillegom, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima visit an entrepreneur who cleverly unites the bulb fields with tourism. For example, a special tulip field has been created, with a walking path and photogenic objects,” the Dutch Royal House captioned pictures from the engagement, adding, “Tourists can go here to take pictures, which prevents the regular tulip fields from being overburdened.

©Getty Images





Maxima looked sophisticated wearing a long-sleeve Oscar de la Renta dress with a matching navy coat and hat. The Dutch Queen sparkled earlier this week sporting the Aquamarine tiara to a state banquet held at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam. Maxima and Willem-Alexander hosted the banquet on Tuesday in honor of the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, and his wife Savita Kovind’s state visit to the Netherlands, which ended on April 7.