Queen Maxima has tiara moment at the palace

Queen Maxima delivered a tiara moment on Tuesday. The royal mom of three and her husband King Willem-Alexander hosted a state banquet at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam in honor of the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, and his wife Savita Kovind’s state visit to the Netherlands.

Maxima wore the stunning Aquamarine tiara for the occasion. The royal teamed the Art Deco-style piece with a multicolor long-sleeve gown by Luisa Beccaria, which she wore back in 2018. Queen Maxima’s mother-in-law, Princess Beatrix, also attended the banquet wearing the Antique Pearl tiara.

The Indian president’s state visit to the Netherlands began on Tuesday, April 5. According to the Dutch Royal House, the trip “reaffirms the strong bilateral ties between the Netherlands and India” and will “be a highlight of this year’s commemoration of 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.”

King Willem-Alexander began his speech at Tuesday’s banquet requesting a minute of silence “to reflect on all the victims of the war in Ukraine.” The monarch said, “At a time when a terrible nightmare is unfolding nearby, it’s crucial that we stay in close contact with our partners around the world. India is a key partner for the Netherlands. And dialogue with India is of great value, especially at a time like this.”

The King concluded his remarks wishing for a future where all countries respect each other. He said, “In this year when India celebrates its independence, I wish the Indian people all the best for the future. I wish you a future of peace, freedom and prosperity. A future in which the voice of reason and tolerance continues to inspire people. A future in which India finds friendship and receives admiration all over the world. A future in which all countries, each respecting the other, uphold the agreements we’ve made. Freedom, security and democracy cannot be taken for granted. But if we work together, we can defend these values that unite us.”