Queen Letizia visits Auckland Castle with Prince Charles in the UK

Queen Letizia of Spain teamed up with Prince Charles for a joint engagement in the UK on Tuesday. King Felipe’s wife and the Prince of Wales visited Auckland Castle for the official opening of a new Spanish gallery.

Charles, 73, was seen greeting the Spanish Queen with kisses on her cheeks and hand. Letizia, 49, looked radiant in a raspberry-colored dress and black coat by Carolina Herrera for the outing.

While at Auckland Castle, the royals viewed the Francisco de Zurbarán art collection and officially opened the Spanish Gallery, which is the UK’s first gallery dedicated to the art, history and culture of Spain.

Letizia and Charles have joined forces for art in the past. Back in 2019, the two royals toured the National Gallery’s “Sorolla: Spanish Master of Light” exhibition.

Charles and Letizia’s latest joint engagement came exactly one week after the Spanish Queen attended Prince Philip’s memorial service at London’s Westminister Abbey. Aside from King Felipe and his wife, the foreign royals at the Service of Thanksgiving included Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander, Prince Albert, King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Prince Pavlos, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and more.

“The Duke of Edinburgh left a legacy of service and dedication to the Crown and the United Kingdom last year,” Casa de S.M. el Rey tweeted on March 29. “In honor of the unforgettable occasions shared, the King and Queen will attend Thanksgiving Mass today for their life and work.”