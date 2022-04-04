Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
This past week was filled with great photographs of all the royals that attened the memorial service for The Duke of Edinburgh, which took place on March 29 at Westminster Abbey. Everyone that attended was wearing their Sunday best to pay tribute to Prince Philip, including all the royal kids (grandchildren and great grandkids). Additional royal happenings this week included Queen Sofía of Spain presenting the Sophia Award for Excellence 2022 in New York City, Prince Charles and Camila opening the new Meta offices in north London and Queen Sonja spending time with Ukrainian refugees at Caritas Norway.
Tom Cruise arranged a special outing for Prince William and Kate: report
Princess Sofia and Princess Madeleine wear their wedding day tiaras in new portraits
See who attended Prince Philip’s memorial service: From Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandkids to European royals
Keep scrolling below and see what other royalty did this week.
