Picture perfect Princesses! New regal portraits of Crown Princess Victoria, Princess Madeleine and Princess Sofia of Sweden have been released on the Swedish Royal Court’s newly redesigned website. The Swedish Princesses dazzled in the photos wearing tiaras and floor-length gowns. Scroll to the royals’ new glamorous portraits...
