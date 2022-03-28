Kate Middleton had a Cinderella moment in the Bahamas

Bibbidi-bobbidi-beautiful! The Duchess of Cambridge had a Cinderella moment on her final night in the Bahamas. Kate wowed in an icy blue Phillipa Lepley gown, complete with sparkly pumps to a reception hosted by the Governor General of the Bahamas held at the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau.

“Wow, the duchess of Cambridge looks like Cinderella ✨,” one Twitter user reacted to a photo taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson, while several others tweeted “stunning” and “beautiful.”

©Getty Images





Kate accessorized her elegant dress, which is from the designer’s 2020 couture bridal collection, with Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry and styling her brunette tresses down. The Duke and Duchess were pictured holding hands as they departed their hotel, The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island, for the reception and also at the event.

Kate continually stunned with her fashion throughout her royal tour of the Caribbean. The Duchess’ royal tour wardrobe included two other glamorous gowns aside from her Phillipa Lepley number.