Kate Middleton had a Cinderella moment in the Bahamas

Bibbidi-bobbidi-beautiful! The Duchess of Cambridge had a Cinderella moment on her final night in the Bahamas. Kate wowed in an icy blue Phillipa Lepley gown, complete with sparkly pumps to a reception hosted by the Governor General of the Bahamas held at the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau.
“Wow, the duchess of Cambridge looks like Cinderella ✨,” one Twitter user reacted to a photo taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson, while several others tweeted “stunning” and “beautiful.”
Kate accessorized her elegant dress, which is from the designer’s 2020 couture bridal collection, with Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry and styling her brunette tresses down. The Duke and Duchess were pictured holding hands as they departed their hotel, The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island, for the reception and also at the event.
Kate continually stunned with her fashion throughout her royal tour of the Caribbean. The Duchess’ royal tour wardrobe included two other glamorous gowns aside from her Phillipa Lepley number.
For a dinner in Jamaica earlier in the week, the royal mom of three looked like she stepped off the pages of a fairy tale book wearing a glittering green Jenny Packham dress. Meanwhile in Belize, the Duchess wore a shimmering pink floor-length gown by The Vampire’s Wife to a special reception held at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech.
The royal couple’s tour of the Caribbean wrapped on March 26 in the Bahamas. Reflecting on his and Kate’s tour, William said: “Foreign tours are an opportunity to reflect. You learn so much. What is on the minds of Prime Ministers. The hopes and ambitions of school children. The day-to-day challenges faced by families and communities.”
“I know that this tour has brought into even sharper focus questions about the past and the future. In Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas, that future is for the people to decide upon. But we have thoroughly enjoyed spending time with communities in all three countries, understanding more about the issues that matter most to them,” the future King continued. “Catherine and I are committed to service. For us that’s not telling people what to do. It is about serving and supporting them in whatever way they think best, by using the platform we are lucky to have.”
William concluded his message saying, “It is why tours such as this reaffirm our desire to serve the people of the Commonwealth and to listen to communities around the world. Who the Commonwealth chooses to lead its family in the future isn’t what is on my mind. What matters to us is the potential the Commonwealth family has to create a better future for the people who form it, and our commitment to serve and support as best we can.”