Kate Middleton looks every inch a future Queen Consort in a glittering gown

The Duchess of Cambridge looked like she stepped off the pages of a fairy tale book on Wednesday wearing a glittering green gown to a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica. Kate’s gorgeous off-the-shoulder number by Jenny Packham featured a full skirt and a fitted bodice.
The Duchess’ tresses were swept into an elegant updo, showcasing the earrings she borrowed from Queen Elizabeth. Her Majesty’s earrings and bracelet, said to be from the Emerald Tassel Parure collection, complemented Kate’s stunning gown. The royal mom of three completed her ensemble with the Royal Family Order and the GCVO Star.
During the dinner at King’s House on March 23, Prince William addressed slavery in a speech. “I strongly agree with my father, the Prince of Wales, who said in Barbados last year that the appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history. I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent. And it should never have happened,” the Duke said.
William continued, “While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage and fortitude. The strength and shared sense of purpose of the Jamaican people, represented in your flag and motto, celebrate an invincible spirit.”
The royal couple arrived in Jamaica on Tuesday. “Already in our short time here in Jamaica, Catherine and I are delighted to have felt what Bob Marley described so many years ago – the spirit of ‘One love’ that Jamaica has given to the world and which makes this country so special,” William said in a message shared on the Cambridges’ social media accounts.
He concluded his note writing, “Catherine and I only wish we had more time to spend with you all in Jamaica.”
On Thursday, William and Kate departed for the Bahamas, where their royal tour of the Caribbean will conclude.