Kate Middleton is a ray of sunshine on royal tour of the Caribbean

The Duchess of Cambridge looked like a ray of sunshine as she arrived in Jamaica on Tuesday. In a nod to the Jamaican flag, Kate wore a sunny yellow dress from Roksanda for her and Prince William’s arrival.

©Getty Images



The Duchess of Cambridge wore a sunny yellow dress on March 22

The royal mom of three finished off her look with a chic ponytail and white pumps. Jamaica is the second stop on the Cambridges’ royal tour of the Caribbean. The couple kicked off their tour last weekend in Belize.

The Duke and Duchess received an official welcome to Jamaica at Norman Manley International Airport on March 22, before traveling to the residence of the Governor General for a meeting. Kate later changed into a colorful vintage Willow Hilson dress (identified by Heaven_LeeM) for her and William’s visit to Trench Town.

©Getty Images



The royal couple visited Trench Town on the first day of their visit to Jamaica

In Trench Town, Prince George’s parents met with soccer players as well as the Jamaican bobsleigh team, who recently competed in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. William and Kate ﻿posed for an epic selfie with the team, while sitting in a bobsleigh.