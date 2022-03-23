Kate Middleton is a ray of sunshine on royal tour of the Caribbean

The Duchess of Cambridge looked like a ray of sunshine as she arrived in Jamaica on Tuesday. In a nod to the Jamaican flag, Kate wore a sunny yellow dress from Roksanda for her and Prince William’s arrival.
The royal mom of three finished off her look with a chic ponytail and white pumps. Jamaica is the second stop on the Cambridges’ royal tour of the Caribbean. The couple kicked off their tour last weekend in Belize.
The Duke and Duchess received an official welcome to Jamaica at Norman Manley International Airport on March 22, before traveling to the residence of the Governor General for a meeting. Kate later changed into a colorful vintage Willow Hilson dress (identified by Heaven_LeeM) for her and William’s visit to Trench Town.
In Trench Town, Prince George’s parents met with soccer players as well as the Jamaican bobsleigh team, who recently competed in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. William and Kate posed for an epic selfie with the team, while sitting in a bobsleigh.
“What an honour it is to have The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge not only in Jamaica but sitting in one of our history-making bobsleighs! We are thankful for the support and looking forward to once again being the #HottestThingOnIce in the 2026 Winter Olympics!,” the official account for the Jamaica Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation captioned the selfie on Instagram. The Cambridges’ account reacted to the post, commenting: “Lovely to meet you all today.”
The royal couple also visited the Trench Town Culture Yard Museum where Bob Marley used to live. Alongside photos from their outing, the Cambridges’ Instagram account wrote: “What an incredible day at Trench Town - the birthplace of reggae music in the heart of Kingston.”
“Jamaica has made an extraordinary contribution towards music and sport globally,” the caption continued. “From speaking with @fastelaine, @realshellyannfp, the amazing bobsleigh team and @sterling7 & @leonbailey to hearing about Bob Marley’s lasting influence, it’s clear how these role models will continue to inspire young Jamaicans for generations to come.”
William and Kate are undertaking an official visit to the realms of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas on behalf of Queen Elizabeth, who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year.