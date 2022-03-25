This is the luxurious hotel where Prince William and Kate are staying at in the Bahamas!

Forget holiday in the sun, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a royal tour in the sun! Prince William and Kate arrived at The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island on Thursday for the final leg of their Caribbean royal tour. The luxurious Cove Atlantis is described as a “sensorial retreat” that “is made for anyone looking to indulge in Bahamian splendor.”

©Atlantis Paradise Island/Donald Knowles/BVS



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridges arrived at The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island on March 24

In a statement shared with HOLA! USA, Audrey Oswell, president and managing director of Atlantis Paradise Island, said: “We are incredibly honored to welcome The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Atlantis Paradise Island as they conclude their week-long tour of the Caribbean to commemorate the historic celebration of The Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen. All of us at Atlantis Paradise Island are delighted our resort will serve as their home away from home during this very significant milestone.”

©Atlantis Paradise Island





“We have always admired the focus of The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as it aligns with our mission at The Atlantis Blue Project Foundation to promote sustainability and protect the environment,” Audrey added. “Our team members look forward to extending exceptional and authentic Bahamian hospitality, and demonstrating what makes our resort and The Bahamas so remarkable through our incomparable amenities and culture.”

©Atlantis Paradise Island





The luxurious Atlantis features a 141-acre water park, as well as over 50,000 marine animals in 15 exhibit lagoons and Dolphin Cay, which is a marine habitat that is dedicated to conservation, rehabilitation and education.

Kate, wearing a sophisticated aquamarine dress by Emilia Wickstead, and Prince William landed in the Bahamas on March 24. “The Bahamas, excited to be here for the latest leg of our Caribbean tour,” the Cambridges’ official Twitter account tweeted following their arrival. The couple’s royal tour will conclude in the Bahamas, where they will spend time with communities across a number of islands and experience a junkanoo parade.