This week started with great news as we see the beloved 95 year old majesty, Queen Elizabeth II have her first in-person meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudea after recovering from Covid. We also enjoyed several great photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton during their trip to Wales, where both were very active meeting with the crowds.

Of course, there were also some Royals that attended Paris Fashion Week. Princess Stephanie of Monaco was seen front row to support her daughter, Pauline Ducruet during the Alter Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show.

Scroll below and see what other royals were up to this week.