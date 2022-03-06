Kensington Palace reveals a stunning Princess Diana portrait

Princess Diana remains one of the most impactful figures in royal history. A never-before-seen portrait is currently on display at a new exhibition at Kensington Palace, titled “Life Through a Royal Lens.”

The photo is a black and white portrait taken by David Bailey, a British photographer who’s worked with some of the biggest names in fashion and entertainment. He was reportedly handpicked by Diana due to his minimalist style and high-contrast lighting. The portrait is simple, emphasizing Diana’s neck and striking profile. She’s wearing a satin dress and a pair of teardrop earrings. The image was taken in the year 1988, when Diana was about 27 years old.

“In this never-before-seen image from 1988, Diana, Princess of Wales is captured by David Bailey. Diana’s choice of Bailey as royal photographer, with his bold minimalistic style, reflected her desire to establish a new photographic identity for herself,” writes the Historical Royal Palace on Instagram.

Diana has always had a special place in people’s hearts but over the past couple of years she’s also occupied an important space in media. In the year 2020, Emma Corrin portrayed her in the series “The Crown” and in this year, Kristen Stewart portrayed her for the film “Spencer,” earning her an Academy Award nomination.

©GettyImages



Princess Diana on a visit to Edmonton.

The exhibition “Life Through a Royal Lens” kicked off this past Friday at Kensington Palace, and it showcases works that explore the relationship between monarchy and photography, featuring photos of royal members on royal tours, important portraits and photos taken by royal members of the family themselves. The photographs span from the 19th century until the present day, covering almost 200 years of history.