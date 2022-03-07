Queen Elizabeth has first in-person engagement since COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth has resumed royal duties in-person. The 95-year-old monarch met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday, March 7. The audience marked Her Majesty’s first in-person engagement since she tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 20.

The day before his audience with the Queen, the Canadian prime minister tweeted, “We’re about to take off for the United Kingdom. I’ll be sharing updates here throughout the week – on the work we’re doing to further support the people of Ukraine, and on the progress we’re making with our allies and partners – so check back often.”

©STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



Queen Elizabeth met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on March 7

A flower arrangement featuring the colors of the Ukrainian flag, blue and yellow, was on display during the Queen and prime minister’s meeting. “Love the blue and yellow flowers,” one social media user commented on a photo shared by the royal family’s Instagram. Another wrote: “I love that the flowers are blue & yellow.”

While the Cambridges, Sussexes and Prince Charles have spoken out on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Queen has privately supported individuals fleeing the country. It was revealed last week that Her Majesty made a “generous donation” to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, which helps provide food, water, shelter and healthcare to refugees and displaced families.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) thanked the monarch for her donation tweeting, “Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. @RoyalFamily #UkraineAppeal.”