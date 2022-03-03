Kate Middleton shares book recommendations—including one ‘loved in our house for obvious reasons’

Royal recommendations! The Duchess of Cambridge has shared five children’s books with the Duchess of Cornwall’s new Reading Room website, while also revealing why she chose them.

©Getty Images



The Duchess of Cambridge shared book recommendations with the Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room

First on Kate’s list is Jill Tomlinson’s The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark, which the royal mom of three read on an episode of CBeebies Bedtime Story last month. “I loved this book as a little girl and listening to my own children reading it has brought back so many wonderful memories,” the Duchess said of the pick. “A comforting story to help children face their fears and grow in confidence with the help of others.”

Kate also recommended E. B. White’s classic Charlotte’s Web. The Duchess said the book is “loved in our house for obvious reasons!”...perhaps Princess Charlotte has something to do with that!

One of the Duchess’ other picks, Stig of the Dump by Clive King, was actually recommended to Kate by her father, Michael Middleton. “As a child I loved spending time outdoors, making dens, digging, discovering and making things out of odds and ends,” the Duchess recalled. “Whether this was why my father recommended this book to me or whether this book inspired my imagination, I can’t remember, but I have never forgotten this brilliant book and the values it teaches.”

Katie Morag Series by Mairi Hedderwick and Feelings by Libby Walden are also among the recommendations picked by Kate, who is an advocate for early childhood development and children’s mental health. ﻿﻿The Cambridges’ Instagram account noted that “regular reading can have a profound impact on children’s wellbeing, literacy and comprehension, introducing them to almost 300,000 more words by the time they start school!”

The Duchess of Cornwall launched a children’s section of her Reading Room with Kate’s recommendations to mark World Book Day on March 3.