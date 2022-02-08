Kate Middleton to make appearance on children’s show

The Duchess of Cambridge is marking Children’s Mental Health Week with a special TV appearance. Kate is set to appear on an upcoming episode of CBeebies Bedtime Story. The children’s program features different celebrities reading bedtime stories every week. Past famous guest readers have included Reese Witherspoon, Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page, Tom Hardy, and Dolly Parton. According to BBC, Kate is the first royal to read a CBeebies story.

The Duchess is appearing on ‘CBeebies Bedtime Story’

Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC Children’s and Education, said in a press release: “I couldn’t be more proud to have The Duchess read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as we mark the 20th anniversary of our CBeebies and CBBC channels.”

“It’s such a special and relevant tale and perfectly represents this years’ Children’s Mental Health week theme,” Patricia added. “I can’t wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I’m sure our audience can’t either.”

In a promo shot, Kate is pictured sitting on a blanket wearing a cozy fair isle knit sweater by Holland Cooper and jeans. The royal mom of three chose to read Jill Tomlinson’s The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark for her appearance on the program, which airs Sunday, Feb. 13.

The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark follows the story of a baby barn owl named Plop, who is helped by others to grow in confidence and overcome his fears. Kate’s story choice aligns with this year’s Children’s Mental Health Week theme: “Growing Together.” The 2022 theme encourages children as well as adults to consider how they have grown and how they can help others grow.

Kate is ﻿royal patron of the children’s mental health charity Place2Be. The Duchess helped Place2Be launch Children’s Mental Health Week back in 2015. This year’s Children’s Mental Health Week is taking place Feb. 7-Feb. 13.