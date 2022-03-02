Prince George’s ‘job’ during his school break revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s son Prince George had a job to attend to while off from school. Prince William and Kate ﻿visited Pant Farm in Wales on St. David’s Day (March 1), where the royal mom of three revealed her eldest son’s half-term chore.

During their visit, the Duke and Duchess were told about a robot that could be used to move feed. “That was George’s job at half term — moving feed,” Kate said, according to HELLO!.

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed that Prince George’s half term job was to move feed

William also reportedly said that his kids have been getting involved with the farm, adding: “We are trying some Agroforestry as well.” The Cambridges have a country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

At the Wales vs. France Six Nations match in 2020, William revealed that his kids had “been lambing” during their half term. “We’ve been lambing with the children this week. Charlotte wasn’t sure at first, but George was straight in there. Louis loves the tractors. They love seeing the lambs and feeding the lambs,” the Duke said (via HELLO!)﻿.

Seeing first-hand the benefits that local businesses receive through their communities at this lovely family-run farm, promoting local produce and sustainable practices. pic.twitter.com/Rt6WGPCImD — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 1, 2022

George and Princess Charlotte are both students at Thomas’s Battersea in London, while Prince Louis started nursery school last year. Kate shared last month that the eight-year-old Prince plays rugby and netball with girls and boys at his school.

While at the Six Nations match between England and Wales on Saturday, George spoke about how he just started learning how to tackle. “But I haven’t tackled you yet!” he told his mom, who replied with a laugh, “Yes, you have!”