Who Prince William ‘always worries’ about Kate Middleton meeting

Babies make the Duchess of Cambridge broody! During the first day of her solo visit to Denmark on Tuesday, Kate met with parents and their baby boys at the Børnemuseet Children’s Museum. “It makes me very broody,” the royal mom of three, who arrived in Copenhagen on Feb. 22 to learn more about Denmark’s approach to early childhood development, admitted (via HELLO!).

“William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds,” Kate added. “I come home saying ‘Let’s have another one.’”

The Duke and Duchess are already parents to Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

William recently joked about not wanting another child. While at the charity Church on the Street last month, Kate held a baby girl, prompting “awws” from onlookers. “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!” the Duke jokingly said. “No more!” As the Duchess gave the baby back to her mother, William quipped, “You can’t take her with you!”

When asked about a possible fourth child back in 2019, Kate laughed, “I think William might be slightly worried.” The Duchess also told a fan (via HELLO!) in 2020, “I don’t think William wants any more.”