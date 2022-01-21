Does Prince William want more kids?

It sounds like Prince William is not looking to expand his family! During the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s recent visit to the charity Church on the Street, the couple met Trudi Barrie, Alastair Barrie and their three-and-a-half-month-old daughter Anastasia. The royal mom of three showed off her maternal side as she sweetly held the baby girl, promoting “awws” from onlookers.

©Getty Images



Prince William joked not to give his wife any more ideas as she held a baby on Jan. 20

“Don’t give my wife any more ideas!” William joked. “No more!” As Kate gave the baby back to her mother, the Duke quipped, “You can’t take her with you!”

William and Kate welcomed their first child Prince George in 2013, followed by Princess Charlotte in 2015, and Prince Louis in 2018. Back in 2019, the Duchess hinted that she wanted another baby while meeting a little boy named James Barr in Northern Ireland.