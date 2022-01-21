Does Prince William want more kids?

It sounds like Prince William is not looking to expand his family! During the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s recent visit to the charity Church on the Street, the couple met Trudi Barrie, Alastair Barrie and their three-and-a-half-month-old daughter Anastasia. The royal mom of three showed off her maternal side as she sweetly held the baby girl, promoting “awws” from onlookers.
“Don’t give my wife any more ideas!” William joked. “No more!” As Kate gave the baby back to her mother, the Duke quipped, “You can’t take her with you!”
William and Kate welcomed their first child Prince George in 2013, followed by Princess Charlotte in 2015, and Prince Louis in 2018. Back in 2019, the Duchess hinted that she wanted another baby while meeting a little boy named James Barr in Northern Ireland.
“He’s gorgeous. It makes me feel broody,” Kate told James’ dad Alan, who asked the Duchess about a possible fourth royal baby. Kate laughed, “I think William might be slightly worried.”
The future King has described having kids as “one of the most amazing moments of life,” but “also one of the scariest.” On the documentary Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health, the Duke said, “Having children is the biggest life changing moment, it really is.”