Princess Sofia of Sweden debuts new look

Princess Sofia of Sweden has a new look for the New Year. The royal mom of three stepped out on Monday in Stockholm sporting a new set of straight-across bangs to a performance about Sweden’s 100-year democracy—it’s been 100 years since the first women took their seats in the Swedish Parliament.

Sofia, 37, wore a purple Dorothee Schumacher dress, per UFO No More, teamed with a pair of pink Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps for the night out with her husband Prince Carl Philip. The Prince looked sharp wearing a blue suit and tie.

The royal couple attended the performance on behalf of King Carl XVI Gustaf. The Swedish Royal Court announced last week that Prince Carl Philip’s father, 75, and mother Queen Silvia, 78, tested positive for COVID-19. The monarchs, who are fully vaccinated and boosted, were said to be experiencing mild symptoms, but felt “well under the circumstance.”

©Getty Images



Prince Carl Philip’s parents, sister Crown Princess Victoria and brother-in-law Prince Daniel have tested positive for COVID-19

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden tested positive for COVID-19 days after her parents. The royal’s husband Prince Daniel has also since tested positive. The entire Crown Princess family is quarantining at home at Haga Castle.

This isn’t the first time Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar’s parents have contracted the virus. Victoria and Daniel tested positive for coronavirus last March.