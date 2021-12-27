Princess Charlene mourns death of a ‘dear friend’

Princess Charlene of Monaco was among the several royals who paid tribute Archbishop Desmond Tutu following his death on Sunday. Sharing a picture of herself and the human rights activist on her personal Instagram, the Zimbabwean-born royal penned, “My dear friend, you will be missed. I know that you are at our fathers side. I will always have fond memories of us. And your laughter will remain in my heart forever. Rest In Peace. ❤️.”

The Nobel Peace Prize winner passed away on Dec. 26 in Cape Town. He was 90. Queen Elizabeth released a message of condolence saying, “I am joined by the whole Royal Family in being deeply saddened by the news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a man who tirelessly championed human rights in South Africa and across the world.”

“I remember with fondness my meetings with him and his great warmth and humour,” Her Majesty continued. “Archbishop Tutu’s loss will be felt by the people of South Africa, and by so many people in Great Britain, Northern Ireland and across the Commonwealth, where he was held in such high affection and esteem.”

©WireImage



Archbishop Desmond Tutu (pictured with Meghan, Harry and Archie in 2019) died on Dec. 26

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall said, “My wife and I are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu whose bravery in speaking out against the evil of apartheid and highlighting the threat of climate change was an inspiration to us all.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also remembered the anti-apartheid hero, whom they and son Archie Harrison spent time with during their 2019 royal tour of South Africa. “Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for his optimism, his moral clarity, and his joyful spirit. He was an icon for racial justice and beloved across the world,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement (via HELLO!).