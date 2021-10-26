Prince Albert shares update on when wife Princess Charlene will be back in Monaco

It seems Princess Charlene will be returning to Monaco soon! Prince Albert shared an update on his wife in a new interview with French magazine Point de Vue, revealing that she will be back before Monaco’s National Day (Nov. 19).

Princess Charlene will be back in Monaco before National Day (Nov. 19)

“She is much better, he reassured us. This last operation which concerned the nasal septum went very well. We will be able to consider her return very soon,” Grace Kelly’s son said.

“And I can tell you that she will be at Monaco long before the national holiday. It is not possible for me to give you the exact date, but I promise you will know when the time comes,” Albert added.

Prince Albert said his wife is much better

Charlene has been in Africa since contracting a severe ear, nose, and throat infection back in May. The royal mom of two previously told South Africa Radio 702 host Mandy Wiener, “Initially I was supposed to be here for 10 to 12 days, unfortunately, I had a problem equalising my ears, and I found out through the doctors that I had a sinus infection and quite a serious one.”

The former Olympic swimmer underwent her final operation on Oct. 8. A palace source later told AFP that the procedure, which was performed under general anaesthetics, “went very well.”