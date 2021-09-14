This is when we will see Kate Middleton next!

The Duchess of Cambridge will be making her royal return to the public eye this week following her summer break. On Wednesday, Sept. 15, Kate will visit RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, where she’ll meet a number of individuals who supported the UK’s evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan.

The royal mom of three will meet military personnel and civilians who were directly involved in the effort, from RAF aircrew and medics, who supported evacuees at Kabul airport, in addition to civilians and volunteers who established a Repatriation Center at RAF Brize Norton providing key supplies and support on their arrival into the UK.

The Telegraph reported earlier this month that Prince William “personally intervened” to help an Afghan officer, whom he knew from Sandhurst, as well as his family escape from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

Kate’s last public appearance was on July 11 at the UEFA Euro 2020 Final in London

Kate’s upcoming outing comes over two months after her last public appearance. The Duchess was last seen in public at the UEFA Euro 2020 Final on July 11, which she attended with Prince William and Prince George.

Over the summer, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a getaway to the Isles of Scilly just off the coast of Cornwall with their three children, George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, according to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!. The family of five also reportedly visited Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral ahead of the Cambridge children’s return to school. Last weekend, William, Kate and their kids traveled to France to attend the Duchess’ brother James Middleton’s wedding to Alizee Thevenet.