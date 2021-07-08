Charlotte Casiraghi makes appearance in Cannes with husband Dimitri Rassam

Grace Kelly’s eldest granddaughter made a glamorous appearance in Cannes this week. Charlotte Casiraghi attended the Chanel dinner on Wednesday during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival.

©Jacopo Raule/GC Images



Charlotte Casiraghi and her husband attended the Chanel dinner in Cannes on July 7

Princess Caroline’s daughter, 34, stunned in a multicolored gown by the French fashion house. The Monégasque royal was joined by her husband Dimitri Rassam at the event, which according to Women’s Wear Daily was also attended by Marion Cotillard and Tilda Swinton.

Charlotte married the French film producer in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child together, son Balthazar, the year prior. Prince Albert’s niece is also a mother to son Raphaël Elmaleh, from her previous relationship with Gad Elmaleh. Raphaël made a rare public appearance last weekend with his mom and grandmother Princess Caroline at the 15th Monte-Carlo International Show Jumping in Monaco.

©Jacopo Raule/GC Images



Princess Caroline’s daughter exuded glamour in a Chanel gown

The day before Charlotte and Dimitri stepped out in Cannes for the Chanel dinner, the royal’s younger sister Princess Alexandra and mother-in-law Carole Bouquethit the Chanel Fall-Winter 2021/22 Haute Couture Show in Paris.

Chanel announced Charlotte as its new ambassador and spokesperson back in December: “Sealing a long relationship based on trust and friendship, started by Karl Lagerfeld and continued today by Virginie Viard, Charlotte Casiraghi will become an ambassador and spokesperson for the House from January 1st 2021.”

The fashion house added, “She will embody the campaign for the Spring-Summer 2021 Ready-to-Wear collection and will be unveiling, along with the House of CHANEL and Virginie Viard, ‘Les Rendez-vous littéraires rue Cambon’ [Literary rendezvous at rue Cambon], a project perpetuating Gabrielle Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld’s unconditional love for literature.”