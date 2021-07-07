Meghan and Harry’s organization says the ‘world becomes a better place’ each time this happens

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell organization wants to build a better world one act of compassion at a time. In an article published on Wednesday, the team at Archewell wrote, “Each time someone conducts an act of compassion — whether it’s mentoring a young woman or holding space for someone having a difficult day — our world becomes a better place.”

©Getty Images



The team at Archewell wrote that compassion is at the core of everything we do.

The mission of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s organization is to drive systemic and cultural change one act of compassion at a time. The Archewell team penned, “We believe that compassion is at the core of all culture and connection in this world. It shows up in all of our interactions with people and enriches our lives and the lives of those around us.”

Compassion to the Sussex’s team “means listening with open ears to the suffering and celebrations of communities and people beyond ourselves. It means taking the time to understand their perspectives, experiences and needs based on what they say, rather than assuming what they need. It means uplifting diverse voices and giving a platform to people to share their stories. It means taking that newfound understanding and empathy and channeling it into action for people who need it the most.”

©WireImage



The Duke and Duchess’ organization currently includes Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions

Archewell noted that “compassion is at the core of everything” they do. “We hope you’ll join us in building a better world, one act of compassion at a time,” the team wrote. Individuals can share their stories of acts of compassion for a chance to be featured.

Meghan and Harry, who are no longer working members of the royal family, launched their Archewell website last October. Months prior, the couple revealed the inspiration behind the name of their organization, which currently includes their Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions.

“Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ - the Greek word meaning ‘source of action’. We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters,” Meghan and Harry told The Telegraph. “Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.”