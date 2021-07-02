Prince Harry flies back to California after reunion with Prince William: Report

Prince Harry has reportedly left the UK less than one week after his arrival. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! reported on Friday that the Duke of Sussex made his way to the airport after attending the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace. The royal dad of two is said to have flown back home to California to reunite with his wife Meghan Markle and their children, Archie Harrison, two, and nearly one-month-old Lilibet Diana.

Prince Harry, who resides in Montecito, California, had returned to the UK for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue

Harry and his older brother Prince William came together on Thursday to unveil the long-awaited statue of their late mother on what would have been her 60th birthday. The bronze statue, which was commissioned by Diana’s sons in 2017, is situated in one of the Princess of Wales’ favorite locations, Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden.

The figure, sculpted by Ian Rank-Broadley, depicts the royal surrounded by three children “who represent the universality and generational impact” of Princess Diana’s work. The statue “aims to reflect the warmth, elegance and energy of Diana, Princess of Wales, in addition to her work and the impact she had on so many people,” according to the palace.

Prince William and his brother publicly reunited for the event on July 1

The palace also noted that the “portrait and style of dress was based on the final period of her life as she gained confidence in her role as an ambassador for humanitarian causes and aims to convey her character and compassion.”

To mark the unveiling, Princes William and Harry released a rare joint statement that read: “Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.”

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy,” the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex continued. “Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive.”